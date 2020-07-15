Mike’s perfect picture captures passing comet

Mike Blade’s amazing photograph of Comet Neowise taken from The Nine Stones in the early hours of Saturday morning

By Suzanne Pender

A FLEETING phenomenon that won’t be seen again for an incredible 7,000 years was captured on camera in Co Carlow at the weekend.

Comet Neowise has been wowing stargazers the world over in recent weeks and was captured perfectly by photographer Mike Blade from Shangarry, Myshall last Saturday.

Incredible good luck, a skilful eye and a helpful parting of the clouds produced this stunning photograph taken by Mike at the Nine Stones near Mount Leinster.

“I dabbled in astronomy in the past but it was a friend of mine in Inistioge who told me about this thing in the skies … I wasn’t even quite sure where to look, but I knew it was in a generally northern position,” explained Mike.

“It all happened very quickly. I looked out my door at 1am on Saturday morning and saw the clear sky, so I shot up there,” he adds.

With the naked eye, Mike could see the comet in the low sky, but through the lens of the camera he was amazed with the results.

Mike is a member of Carlow Photographic Society.

Since early June, Comet Neowise has been visible worldwide, impressing all with its long tail and highly-condensed core. It is expected to remain visible until August but then continues its orbit back into the outer Solar System.

The next time us Earthlings will then see Comet Neowise is in an incredible 6,800 years’ time!