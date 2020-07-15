Recent Carlow deaths

The death has occurred of Paddy Curry of London and formerly Clonagoose, Borris on 30 June. Sadly missed by his brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, in-laws, relatives and friends.

Funeral to arrive at The Sacred Heart Church, Borris for Requiem Mass at 11.30 am on Sunday followed by burial in Kiltennell Cemetery. Due to Covid 19 restrictions and Goverment guidlines, people can enter the church yard while observing social distancing.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.borrisparish.ie webcam.

The death has occurred of Julia (Johannah) Doyle (nee Dreelan) Newtown, Borris, peacefully in St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny on 14 July. Predeceased by her beloved husband Mick (Michael). Adored mother of Margaret, Hannah, Mary, Noreen and Michael. Cherished sister of Nora Byrne, Nellie Coady and Pierie Dreelan. Deeply regretted by sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Walsh’s Funeral Home, Graiguenamanagh on Wednesday 15 July from 2pm to 9pm. Removal to Glynn Church for Funeral Mass at 11am on Thursday. Burial afterwards in St. Mullins Cemetery. Funeral Home private on Thursday morning, please.

Mary Teresa Kelly (Maureen) was born on 8 June 1932 to Patrick and Brigid Mullins, and passed peacefully from this life on 8 July.

She was the second youngest of ten children, two of whom died in infancy. She grew up in Myshall with her five brothers: Tom, Paddy, Mick, Jim and Joe, and two sisters, Anna and Bridie. The family later moved to Dublin, where she finished school, and began her career as a bookkeeper at the Atlas Furniture company. She met the love of her life, Sean and they were married on September 7, 1955. One week later, they emigrated to New York, and remained there for nine years. They decided they would go back to Ireland for school and family reasons. This time, they traveled with three small children and twenty two pieces of luggage! They settled in Bray and she spent the next several years raising her children, and supporting Sean’s construction business. They became an integral part of the Bray community, and encouraged by family members already here, she moved out with Sean, to Santa Clara CA in Nov 1985. Tragedy struck in April 1986 when their son Sean Matthew was killed in an accident in Paris. Following this trauma, her wish was to return to Bray, and put down roots again. When Sean passed in 2007, she made up her mind to visit her grandchildren in California each summer and Christmas, and she made these frequent trips for the next seven years. She made more friends in CA who continued to communicate with her in Ireland, and stopped off to visit family in New York en route to her destination. Finally, in October 2015, she made the decision to move to California permanently. It was difficult to leave her home, and her friends, but she was excited to be near family. She lived independently in a senior community, made more friends, and when her health was declining in 2019, she moved to a care home, where she was happy and safe for the last year of her life.

She is remembered for her warm smile, her pleasant, gracious personality, and love of music and song. She loved to attend weekly mass and lunch with Liam, tea with Donna on Monday afternoons, and getting her hair done on Fridays with Noreen. She loved spending time with her family and friends; we will forever cherish the memories of Saturday evening BBQs at Killarney Farms swim center, birthday and holiday celebrations, and the annual 4 July party at Pat and Chuck’s!

Back in Bray, her many nieces and nephews remember the Sunday afternoon visits with Auntie Maureen. A cup of tea and a warm welcome was always waiting for anyone who stopped by!

She will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family: her son, Liam, daughter Noreen, son-in-law Ronan, and daughters-in-law, Donna and Marie Christine; dear sister Anna, brothers-in-law Donal and Eoin; sisters-in-law Maura, Kay and Margaret; and her many nieces and nephews in Ireland, New York, Canada, and California. She was beloved Nana Kelly to her six grandchildren: Aurelia, Aoife, Katie, Sean, Michael Jack, Eamonn; and her two great grandchildren: Ethan and Yoorick; and Darling Nana Mo to Sam and Jack.

She was the beloved wife of Sean, daughter of Patrick and Brigid, daughter-in-law of John and Annie Kelly all who have preceded her in death.

The family offers their sincere thanks and gratitude to the staff at Crescent Oaks, and Vitas, who provided her final care. They would like to offer a special thank you to the Walsh family for their unwavering support throughout the years, and in their help with her move to California, and beyond.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you please donate to the Alzheimer’s Association at ALZ.org.

The family will have a Mass in Bray at a later date to celebrate Maureen’s life

The death has occurred of Mark Kelly, Coolkenno, Tullow on 13 July. Funeral arrangements to follow.

Billy Edwards of St Austin’s Terrace, Tullow passed away on 9 July 2020 peacefully surrounded by his loving family; Beloved brother of the late Pat; Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, son Niall, daughters Ciara and Aideen, Ciara’s partner Eddie, brothers Brendan and John, sisters Mary and Carmel, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, relatives and many friends.

Funeral took place this morning (Wednesday) at the Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow with burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Tullow.

Bernadette (Ber) Fanning (née Smith) of Williamstown, Rathvilly, Co. Carlow passed away on 12 July peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital after a short illness; Beloved wife of the late Jim; Sadly missed by her nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Funeral took place at St Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly on Wednesday with burial in Rathvilly cemetery.

The death has occurred of Maria (Babs) O’Hare, Ballinkillen, Bagenalstown on Monday 13 July. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Marie, son Bernard, sisters Ellie, Peggy and Cathy, brothers John and Patsy, son-in-law Mitch, daughter-in-law Jacqui, grandchildren Mary and Alice, grand- son-in-law, David, great-grandsons Arthur and Callan, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral took place on Wednesday in St Lazerina’s Church, Ballinkillen. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Teresa (Resa) O’Sullivan on 12 July peacefully in the wonderful care of Denise and the staff of Signa Care, Bunclody. Daughter of the late Drs William and Marian Gallagher, Invereske, Donegal Town. Beloved wife of the late Dermot and predeceased by her brother Liam. Sadly missed by her sons Bill, John and Edmond, sisters Mary, Roisin and Liza, daughter-in-law Sabine, adored grandchildren Neala and Nicholas, brothers-in-law sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, former colleagues in Presentation College, Carlow dear friends Kathleen Tierney, Mags, Yvonne and her many friends in Carlow and Spain.

Funeral Mass took place on Wednesday at 2.30pm in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery.