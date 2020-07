Almost 30,000 euro worth of cannabis has been seized in a grow house in Co Kerry.

37 plants were discovered in a shed behind a property in Kenmare yesterday.

A further 4,000 euro worth of cannabis herb was also found in plastic containers.

A ventilation system, heating lamps and fans were also seized during the operation.

GardaĆ­ say no arrests have yet been made but they are following a definite line of enquiry.