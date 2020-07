A 12 year old boy is recovering after he was hit by a car yesterday, Wednesday, on Church Road in Bagenalstown. The incident occurred just after 4pm in the Fairgreen area of the town. The boy was hit by a car travelling from the town centre towards the Royal Oak. The driver, a man in his late 70’s, failed a roadside breath test and was arrested and taken to Carlow Garda Station.

The boy was taken to St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny via ambulance, where he was said to have suffered minor injuries.