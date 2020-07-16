Burglar who fell asleep during break-in gets jail sentence

By Declan Brennan

Carlos Daly admitted to the burglary having been found asleep at the property by gardaí.

A burglar who was caught after he fell asleep half way through a home break-in has received a two and a half year prison sentence.

Judge Martin Nolan heard that Carlos Daly (51) had consumed two trays of anti-anxiety tablets Tranax before breaking into a basement flat on Tivoli Terrace in Dublin city centre.

Garda Peter Daly told the court that the defendant went into the house to steal items but “the tablets kicked in and he passed out”.

Mr Daly was woken by gardaí who had come to the house after the resident found Daly asleep.

He appeared groggy and gardaí took him away in a patrol car and upon arriving at the station, gardaí found Mr Daly had left a number of items which had been stolen from the house in the car. These included two jewellery boxes and a mobile phone.

Mr Daly, who has 50 previous convictions for burglary, told gardaí that the previous night he had been arrested for a public order offence and when he was released he had nowhere else to go.

He said he broke into the basement flat and when he entered the bedroom he fell asleep. He said he woke up the next morning when he felt something hitting him in the neck.

Mr Daly of Peter Mc Verry Trust, Charlemont Street, Dublin admitted to the burglary on June 26th, 2018. He also admitted breaking into a car and stealing from a second car on the same night.

Luigi Rea, defending, said his client is a father-of-four who worked as a security officer for nine years and lived a blameless life until he began smoking heroin.

Judge Martin Nolan accepted that Daly’s drug addiction was the root of his offending but said that burglary is always serious, but as burglaries go, this offence was at the lower end and there was no element of violence.