Carlow gardaí discovered drugs worth €800k

Thursday, July 16, 2020

The seized cannabis

By Elizabeth Lee

 

Carlow gardaí have seized approximately €800,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb and arrested a man during an operation on the M9 motorway, County Carlow this evening, Thursday, 16 July.

While conducting a routine traffic checkpoint on the motorway between the Castledermot and Tinryland junctions, gardaí stopped a van travelling southbound on the M9 at approximately 5.40pm.

During a search of the vehicle, gardaí recovered a large quantity of cannabis herb (pending analysis) in vacuum packaging. The estimated street value of this seizure is €800,000.

The driver of the van, a man aged in his 40s from County Kilkennny, was arrested at the scene and taken to Carlow Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.

