Covid-19: 21 new cases confirmed as one more person has died in the Republic

21 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

1 more person has died due to the disease, bringing the total number of deaths in the State to 1,749.

This comes as the country’s move to Phase 4 of its reopening following the Covid-19 lockdown has been paused, amid concerns of an increase in the number of daily confirmed cases and a rising reproductive rate or R number. This refers to the average number of people that one infected person can expect to pass the coronavirus on to.

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said; “Our best estimate of the R-number currently stands at 1.4 but it could be as high as 1.8. We have an opportunity now to maintain suppression of the virus.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “The cases which we will report next week have already been seeded, however we have the power to limit the spread and impact of this disease beyond that; the way we do so is through following public health advice, avoiding high risk situations and encouraging our friends and family to do the same.”

There is now a total of 25,698 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.