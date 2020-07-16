Covid-19: no new deaths but increase in reproductive rate in North

There have been no new Covid-19 related deaths in the North for the third day running.

16 new cases of the virus have been reported, bringing the total number of cases to 5,815. The death toll remains at 556.

The current estimate of the R number in Northern Ireland is 0.5 to 1.0, representing a slight increase from 0.5 to 0.9.

The R number, also known as the reproduction number or rate, refers to the average number of people that one infected person can expect to pass the coronavirus on to. For example, an R number of 3 means that each sick person will pass the disease on to three more people.

A cluster of cases linked to a gathering at a house has been discovered in the town of Limavady in Derry, according to the Public Health Agency (PHA) in Northern Ireland.