Ian Bailey counsel: Extradition warrants will never stop

A High Court judge has expressed his condolences to the family of filmmaker Sophie Toscan du Plantier, whose badly beaten body was found outside her holiday home in Co Cork nearly 24 years ago, on the second day of Ian Bailey’s (63) extradition hearing.

At the outset of today’s hearing, Mr Justice Paul Burns inquired if there were any members of Ms du Plantier’s family in court and a legal representative for the family raised her hand.

Mr Burns said that court hearings of any kind are distressing but the “dry nature” of these extradition proceedings should not be taken that anyone has forgotten the tragic nature of Ms du Plantier’s death in December 1996.

Ronan Munro SC, for Mr Bailey, also submitted to the court that it seems the European Arrest Warrants (EAWs) against his client will never stop and very little consideration has been given to the prejudicial effect on him. Mr Munro asked the judge to “put a stop” this abuse of process to allow Mr Bailey to get on with his life.

Mr Bailey, from The Prairie, Liscaha, Schull, Co Cork, is wanted in France to face a 25-year prison sentence for the murder of Ms du Plantier.

The three-day extradition hearing commenced on Wednesday in the Irish High Court and is the third time French authorities have sought Mr Bailey’s extraction from Ireland.

Trial in absence

The Englishman was convicted of the French woman’s murder in his absence in a Paris court in May 2019 where the three-judge Cour d’Assises (criminal trial court) imposed a 25-year prison sentence on Mr Bailey.

Mr Bailey, who denies any involvement in Ms du Plantier’s death, had no legal representation in the proceedings, which he has described as a “farce”.

In a sworn affidavit to the High Court, Mr Bailey said he had nothing to do with the murder of the mother-of-one.

He said that whilst he has not been the subject of criminal court proceedings in Ireland, he has been subject to the criminal process and his standing had suffered greatly in the small rural community where he lives in west Cork.

Mr Bailey said he tries not to dwell “on being hunted” and writing poetry has had a cathartic effect on him.

Mr Bailey was arrested at the Criminal Courts of Justice Building on foot of a European Arrest Warrant in December 2019.

He was granted bail after a High Court judge subsequently endorsed the third European Arrest Warrant (EAW) seeking his extradition to France.

Opposing the application for extradition for a second day, Mr Munro said it would not have made any difference to his client if the Criminal Law (Extraterritorial Jurisdiction) Act 2019 had applied in the 1990’s.

Mr Munro argued that the French authorities lost the entitlement to mount a further attempt to extradite his client in 2017, when the High Court dismissed the second extradition request citing it as an “abuse of process”.

Mr Munro said the second extradition attempt by the French authorities was a “deliberate decision” and a “tactical ploy”.

Very little consideration has been given to the prejudicial effect on Mr Bailey which was doomed to fail and it was a direct assault of the decision of the Supreme Court in 2012.

Mr Munro said the second request was basically saying that the Irish Supreme Court had got it wrong and it seemed that these extradition warrants would never stop.

“If Mr Bailey is not treated equally it becomes abusive and that is why we are here to restore equality and eliminate the abuse,” he remarked.

“This court should put a stop to it and find it’s an abuse of process and let Mr Bailey get on with his life and let the police get on with their job,” he concluded.

The original 2010 extradition application by French authorities was refused by the Irish Supreme Court in 2012 as section 44 of the European Arrest Warrant Act prohibited the surrender as the alleged offence took place outside French territory Irish law did not allow prosecution for the same offence when committed outside its territory by a non-Irish citizen.

David Conlan Smyth SC, also for Mr Bailey, continues to make legal submissions regarding his client’s fair trial rights in the High Court.