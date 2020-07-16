INMO records 120 patients on trolleys

University Hospital Limerick (UHL) has had the highest number of patients waiting each day this week.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) recorded 120 patients awaiting hospital beds across the country.

This is the lowest figure so far this week and marks a decrease of 52 patients compared to Wednesday’s figures.

University Hospital Limerick (UHL) continues to have to highest number of patients on trolleys today (26), followed by the Mater hospital (19).

The majority of patients were waiting in emergency departments, although Portiuncula, Sligo University Hopsital and UHL had a small number of people on trolleys elsewhere in the hospital.

Eighteen of the 32 hospitals recorded no patients awaiting a bed, and no children under 16 were on trolleys anywhere in the country.

