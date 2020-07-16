Latest Covid-19 figures

Thursday, July 16, 2020

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Carlow remains at 176.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 1 person with Covid-19 has died in Ireland.

There has now been a total of 1,749 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Wednesday 15th July, the HPSC has been notified of 21 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 25,698 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland. 

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The cases which we will report next week have already been seeded, however we have the power to limit the spread and impact of this disease beyond that; the way we do so is through following public health advice, avoiding high risk situations and encouraging our friends and family to do the same.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said: “Our best estimate of the R-number currently stands at 1.4 but it could be as high as 1.8. We have an opportunity now to maintain suppression of the virus.”

