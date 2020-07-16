Looking for your dream job? Supermacs is hiring an ice cream taster

In the market for your dream job? Well look no further because Supermacs is looking for somebody to fill the coveted role of Mystery Ice Cream Taster.

The Irish restaurant chain is looking for a person to take charge of making sure its range of ice cream products (yes, that includes the Cookies & Ice Cream and the iconic Muffin & Ice Cream) are as delicious as they can be.

The Mystery Ice Cream Taster will visit Supermacs restaurants in stealth mode, order, pay and consume a Cookies & Ice Cream or Muffin & Ice Cream or Swirly, Twists and Cones and provide feedback. They will need to photograph the product they receive, paying attention to presentation and their first impressions.

The Taster will inspect the presentation checking that the product is centred on the tray and ensuring the product is served at the correct temperature – not too hot, not too cold but just right. Finally, they will complete a questionnaire evaluating the ice cream and giving an overall score.

The successful candidate will have a good outgoing personality and the ability to be incognito, and will have a passion for good food and good service. They will have good communications skills and the ability to write a detailed report on your findings.

Sound like the job for you?

Apply on the Supermacs website www.supermacs.ie/careers or send a your CV to [email protected]