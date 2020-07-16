Only 13 per cent of reported rapes result in prosecutions

Only 13 per cent of rapes reported to the gardai result in a prosecution.

A rape survivor had strongly criticised the number of cases that are being taken to court.

According to the Central Statistics Office, 786 rapes were reported to the gardai in 2018.

The following year, 811 were recorded on the Garda Pulse system.

New figures, released under the Freedom of Information Act, reveal the number of prosecutions made those years.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) says there were 108 in 2018, and 107 last year.

Rape survivor Debbie Cole says the numbers are very low.

“I feel that the DPP have let a lot of survivors down by not bringing cases that for the public would be seen as an open and shut case.”

“Then If it manages to get to a court situation there are so many judges that are not getting the impact that this has on survivors.They just hand down very small sentences.”

Separate figures show 33 people were prosecuted for murder last year – the same as in 2018.