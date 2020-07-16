Recent Carlow deaths

The death has occurred of Mark Kelly, Coolkenno, Tullow on Monday 13 July. Sadly missed by his partner Amelia, son Daniel, daughter Orlaith, his mother Liz, Ciaran, his sister Ciara, brother-in-law Ed, his nephew and niece, Max and Evie Rose, cousins, family and friends.

Reposing in his aunt Trish’s house Coolkenno (Eircode R93 KH58) on Friday from 4pm to 9pm with prayers at 9pm (in accordance with current social distancing guidelines). Removal on Saturday morning at 11am to arrive at St Finian’s Church, Kilquiggan for 11.30am Requiem Mass (max 50 people) Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Tullow. House private on Saturday morning.