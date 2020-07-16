Vicious dispute at Carlow sugar factory turned neighbour against neighbour  

A VICIOUS but forgotten dispute in Carlow turned neighbour against neighbour almost 90 years ago.

The Irish beet crisis of 1931 saw Carlow and surrounding counties become a hotbed of dissent, intimidation, threats and violence. Farmers were labelled as ‘scabs’ and in some instances were told they would be shot, while a threat was also made to blow up the local sugar factory.

This forgotten dispute centred around the sugar factory, which had been set up by the state a few years earlier and was run by the Irish Sugar Manufacturing Company. The sugar factory was part of a drive by the newly-formed Irish Free State to establish native industries to make the country less dependent economically on Britain. However, the company was viewed by the Beet Growers Association as not paying a fair price for their product.

In 1931, the association, which numbered around 4,000 members, instigated a campaign to compel growers to cancel their contracts. Growers were located throughout Leinster in Carlow, Laois, Wexford, Kildare, Kilkenny, Offaly and Louth, as well as in Tipperary and Louth.

The association, which previously had healthy relations with the sugar factory, started with an appeal for farmers to cancel their contracts. However, its actions soon became unlawful, as it pressurised a ‘minority’ who continued to grow beet.

Carlow farmers who broke the embargo were subjected to threats, intimidation, vandalism, attacks and break-ins. These are documented in a trove of letters, affidavits and newspaper reports from that time.

Growers were sometimes visited daily to be dissuaded by the Beet Growers Association, including by one prominent member, who was a priest. The Beet Growers Association was talked about in tones that you imagine would have been used a decade earlier during the Civil War.

“They are active in the area and seem to have any amount of motor cars at their disposal,” said one Co Laois grower.

Another beet farmer described the association as “a swarm of bees looking where they can sting”.

Frequently, several cars of men would arrive at a grower’s house, demanding their seeds and that the grower cancel their contract. One Carlow woman wrote to the sugar factory of her experience. “I refused to give (seeds) up, but had to promise to return them to the factory and not to grow beet. Under these circumstances, I am positively afraid to grow beet and fulfil my contract and I assure you I am very sorry. I shall return you the seeds as soon as possible.”

‘Don’t buy from scab farmers’ and ‘scabs remember’ were some of the incendiary lines daubed in public places, including on walls in Carlow and Tullow and even a tree in Clonegal. And one criminal case resulted from intimidation and assault in Carlow arising from the beet dispute.

A Laois grower also said that his sister had to be placed into a mental hospital as a result of “horn blowing and intimidation in connection with the beet contract”.

“My sister was perfectly sane previous to that,” he said.

Another man cancelled his contract due to fears that the life of his wife, recuperating from surgery, would be “unsafe”.

“If troubles arose, it might result in serious consequences.”

The threat of boycott hung heavy in the air. Carlow historian Michael Purcell, who has a comprehensive set of papers about the dispute, explained that the threat of boycott was a powerful one. It had been used to great effect on members of the RIC a decade earlier.

Ahead of the Tullow Fair in June 1931, the names of 20 local farmers who continued to grow beet were posted on telegraph poles and throughout the centre of Tullow. Their names were posted along with a call not to buy or sell stock from them. One Tullow farmer later recounted that he was stopped from buying pigs at the fair due to sowing beet for the sugar factory.

The Beet Growers Association also coerced manure merchants in Carlow, Bagenalstown, Castledermot and Baltinglass not to supply manure to growers, albeit only briefly.

There seemed little that the gardaí could do.

One Kilkenny grower complained: “It does not look well to see police having to guard crops.”

Another farmer cancelled his contract, not out of fear, but because he required the help of his neighbours for his corn harvest.

There was some real chest-beating by the Beet Growers Association at the time. In an affidavit, there are allegations that one prominent member of the association said he had spent time in Mountjoy and would be happy to do so again, in threats made at a pub. The same individual remarked that gelignite that had been stolen in Wexford would be used to blow up the Carlow factory.

One Laois grower said: “The guards told me there was nobody in their district sowing beet but me. They told me I should put up iron gates and wire … I was also threatened by people who said I would be shot.”

With matters clearly getting out of hand, the Beet Growers Association passed a resolution “strongly deprecating anything savouring of illegal methods”. However, this was done at the behest of a garda superintendent and the weight it carried is debatable.

At their 1931 AGM in Carlow, one of the association’s committee members suggested it was not the association’s role to calm matters and “order men to be friendly with their neighbours”.

Their campaign was very successful for a period, with around 400 growers in Leinster cancelling their contracts. They were also successful in making many enemies. A Milford farmer described the growers as a “cursed association”.

“It is heartbreak to be doing such a thing (cancel the contract). I have waited until the last, but I see no-one around going to sow it. It appears they are all afraid on account of the intimidation that is being used.”

Local landowners like Brigadier General Brown Clayton of Browneshill also stood firm against the association.

Michael Purcell believes that the association lost much support due to its activities. “With stories of three cars pulling into yards at night … it was just bullying.”

The undoing of the Beet Growers Association was arguably that they were too effective at coercing farmers. The cancelling of hundreds of contracts led to a substantial paper trail. Farmers wrote of their regret and circumstances in doing so. It allowed the sugar factory to build a strong case against the growers’ association and legal action ended up in the High Court.

The divisiveness of the issue was remarked upon by the presiding judge, who said he “wished not to exacerbate feeling” in Leinster.

Judge William Johnston said he sympathised with both sides, but ruled in favour of the sugar factory.

However, it did bring both sides back to the negotiating table, where the beet growers secured concessions, appointing supervisors in the sugar factory.

It would not be the last time that a dispute arose at the sugar factory that would have reverberations throughout the county.