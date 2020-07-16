Warning to Carlow businesses after pest infestations

RATS, flies and cockroaches are just some of the horrible residents awaiting business owners in County Carlow as they reopen after lockdown.

Pest control firm Rentokil warns that many premises suffered considerable damage during the long closure, when unwelcome visitors had a free run for four months.

Issuing advice to business owners yesterday, the company said: “Rodents are the top pests that businesses need to be aware of when returning to work and can cause significant damage to properties and assets. Rats and mice spend extended periods of time every day grinding down their teeth on surrounding objects. As a result, they can chew through utility lines, electrical wires, support beams and other key infrastructure.”

Rodents also pose a serious reputational risk for a business, as well as a serious health risk caused by the spread of disease through bodily fluids and excrement.

In a statement, Rentokil advised businesses of the top pests they should be aware of when reopening. Many face the threat of a pest infestation, due to their buildings remaining undisturbed and unguarded for an extended period.

Rentokil advanced technical field consultant Richard Faulkner said: “As businesses begin to gradually reopen, we would encourage owners and employees to be mindful of the presence of certain pests and the threats posed by them. Rodents and certain pest insects will have made homes in buildings that lay vacant during the lockdown period. As a result, some businesses may be facing an infestation upon reopening.”

A variety of pest insects also pose a threat to businesses. Ants, wasps, flies and cockroaches in particular have been more active during the warm summer months, when the insects breed and multiply.

Empty businesses with food or water residue present will likely have attracted them and may as result be home to infestations. These pest insects can lay dozens of eggs at a time, so a small problem can quickly become a large one.

The company is advising business owners to use digital pest control solutions in place of poisons, due to recent changes in national rules prohibiting the use of toxic baiting. There are “unmanned, non-toxic” pest control solutions, such as PestConnect, a digital solution that provides 24-hour protection from rodents.

Through a system of infrared sensors, the system detects and then captures or humanely kills rodents, using automatically deployed bait stations and traps.