50% of Covid-19 testing centres are not in use

Half of the Covid-19 testing centres are not currently in use, due to a lack of demand.

The HSE set up over 50 community testing centres across the country in March, at a cost of nearly 1.6 million euro.

Only 25 are now in operation on a daily basis, but the HSE says a total of 44 are still available if demand increases.

However, infectious diseases professor Jack Lambert believes they’re a waste of money.

“I think there is absolutely no need to keep going, there was no need to have many of them in the first place.”

“Many people thought they were unnecessary before they were even put together and that was very clear from those people working with Covid-19.”

“So I do think there is a need to keep a few of them going yes, but I think at the time it’s a huge waste of resources to have those community Covid facilities.”