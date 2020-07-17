Carlow club player tests positive for Covid-19

By Kieran Murphy

Old Leighlin GFC is reeling after one of their players tested positive for the Corona virus.

The player felt unwell on Wednesday morning and when his condition didn’t improve one of his family members brought him directly to Kilkenny Hospital where he was tested for the virus.

Within three hours he got the news that he had tested positive but because his symptoms were not deemed severe he was sent home to self-isolate.

Everything moved pretty rapidly after that as HSE medical staff swooped to set up a contact tracing system. Chairman, John Hayden, could only sit and watch.

“They sat him down and they went through all his close contacts with him. He was advised of the protocol and asked who he had been in close contact with over the last number of days. A list of people were drawn up and basically from this evening (Thursday) all that list have been gone through,” explained Hayden.

Old Leighlin had played challenge matches against two Laois teams on Sunday and Monday but Hayden said he had been informed the players in those two clubs are considered unlikely to contact the virus.

“They are not interested in anyone else who they deem to be casual contacts. Pretty much anyone on the field, outdoor activities, team mates and coaching staff, which doesn’t have close contact with the player is deemed to be low risk … I was told today these situations are not high risk. That is what the GAA policy is too,” explained Hayden.

Meanwhile the Old Leighlin club is hoping those 10-12 individuals who came into close contact with the stricken player has not contracted the Covid-19. It is a question now of waiting and hoping.

“The club is set up where we have good control. We have followed the guidelines set out by the GAA. We are sitting and waiting on the next step,” says Hayden.

One of teams that Old Leighlin faced was Killeshin GAA. As a precaution, the club has ceased all club activities until 27 July. Killeshin soccer club has also suspended club activities as one of its players were also involved in the game.