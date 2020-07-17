Gardaí set to visit pubs over weekend as publicans push back against Covid-19 regulations

A Limerick publican has said he is committed to reopening his premises on Monday, despite the further easing of Covid-19 restrictions being delayed.

Gardaí will inspect thousands of pubs this weekend for the third week of Operation Navigation, ensuring they are complying with Covid-19 regulations by only serving alcohol with food and making sure social distancing is in place.

There have been 37 pubs so far found to be breaching the laws since the Garda operation began.

Gearoid Whelan runs Whelan’s Pub in Newcastle West and says it will be open and serving alcohol without food from next week: “My attitude is that if the airports are open, why should we be suffering.”

The Government announced on Wednesday that pubs just selling alcohol would not be able to open until August 10th, as the loosening of lockdown restrictions is pushed back due to rising Covid-19 case numbers.

Mr Whelan says he has spent thousands of euro installing social distancing measures in the bar and has got a great response from the local community concerning his plans to reopen against government advice.

He says he is prepared to welcome the gardaí on Monday morning when he opens: “I won’t be having any altercation or falling out with the gardaí, god I’ve a bit of respect for them. All we want is a bit of faith – let us chew over what we can do, we’re all professional people, same as restauranteurs, hoteliers.”

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has appealed to people to be sensible this weekend and beyond:

“We’re asking people to be responsible, we’re asking people if they are out and about, if they’re going for dinner, if they’re engaging be it at home with groups or out and about, that they think of the health restrictions that are in place, that they think of others as well because the restrictions are there to protect people’s health.”