Gardai will only police mask wearing as a ‘last resort’, says Helen McEntee

Gardaí will only be called to monitor the wearing of face masks in shops as a “last resort”.

That is according to the Justice Minister, as groups representing retailers appeal for staff not to be the ones made to enforce the rules.

Facial coverings must now be worn in all shops, retail settings and shopping centres to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Minister Helen McEntee is confident the public will comply, without the need for it to be policed: “When it comes to the proposals that would extend to shops and wider spaces as well.”

“This is something that is currently being worked through with the Department of Health. It will be that the gardai are only called in as a last resort.”

“We’re asking people to comply and we’re asking people to do so for their good but also for everyone elses good.”

On Wednesday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced announced that mask wearing in shops and other indoor settings was mandatory, while the planned reopening of pubs from next Monday is to be set back to August 10th.