Ireland has become ‘safe haven’ for Bailey says State counsel

By Alison O’Riordan

Ian Bailey is facing his third application for extradition to France in the High Court.

Counsel for the State have told the High Court that “in a bizarre way” Ireland has become a “safe haven” for Ian Bailey.

Mr Bailey is facing extradition to France to serve a 25-year prison sentence for the murder of filmmaker Sophie Toscan du Plantier.

Mr Robert Barron SC told the High Court that the family of Ms du Plantier feel they have not achieved justice with this being the third time French authorities have applied for Mr Bailey to be extradited.

The body of Ms du Plantier was found outside her holiday home in Schull, Co Cork in December 1996.

Mr Bailey (63), of The Prairie, Liscaha, Schull, Co Cork was convicted of the murder in his absence in a Paris court in May, 2019 in which he had no legal representation.

In his affidavit, Mr Bailey said he had nothing to do with the murder of Ms du Plantier.

Mr Bailey was arrested at the Criminal Courts of Justice Building following a European Arrest Warrant (EAW) in December 2019 and was granted bail after a High Court judge subsequently endorsed the EAW.

Mr Bailey’s affidavit also claimed the EAW effectively confined him to Ireland, causing him to miss his mother’s funeral in the UK in May, 2013.

Mr Bailey commented that this “had been one of the cruelest aspects of this entire process”.

“Ireland has become a safe haven for Mr Bailey in a bizarre way because he cannot travel anywhere outside the European Union for risk of being arrested,” said Mr Barron.

Mr Justice Paul Burns interjected at this point and said that he interpreted this as meaning that Mr Bailey would be arrested if he left Ireland and would have to go through another process of being extradited.

Mr Barron said that the court does not know what evidence would be available to the French authorities in the case of a retrial for Mr Bailey in France.

“It is impossible to make a judgment of fair procedures until we actually know who turns up for the trial. We are completely in the dark.”

Mr Barron will continue his legal submissions before Mr Justice Burns this afternoon.