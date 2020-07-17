Ireland ‘may be going in the wrong direction’ regarding Covid-19

The National Public Health Emergency Team is warning that Ireland is in a ‘precarious position’ in relation to Covid-19.

21 further cases of the virus were confirmed yesterday evening, bringing the total to 25,698, while the death toll now stands at 1,749, after another death was recorded.

Public health officials say the cases which will be reported over the next week across the country have already “been seeded”.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn says the next week is unclear:

“I think we are in a precarious position and also in an uncertain position. We can see that we may be going in the wrong direction.”

“We want to take the opportunity to take action now and pause. We”re trying to ensure that we don’t end up in a couple weeks time where we have 150-60 new cases.”

Meanwhile, the HSE is warning that hospital services won’t be able to cope if there’s a second wave of Covid-19 during the winter flu season.

Chief clinical officer, Dr Colm Henry, says the combination would be a disaster:

“I wouldn’t like to envisage what would happen if we had uncontrolled community transmission in the context of a winter with influenza and other indiscriminate respiratory illness.”

“I can’t see any healthcare service managing that scenario and I couldn’t put it more starkly than that. It would translate into impact on hospitals, critical care units and loss of life.