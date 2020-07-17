Ireland set for summer weather to return this weekend

It looks like Ireland might have some semblance of summer weather this weekend, according to forecasts.

Met Éireann have forecast that it will be mainly dry this weekend with temperatures in and around 15-18°C

On Saturday the morning will be cloudy with a few spots of light rain and drizzle in southern parts of Munster and Leinster.

Dry with sunny spells in Connacht and Ulster. It will become bright for all areas in the afternoon but a few showers are likely in the north.

The forecast for Sunday is a dry and clear start for all areas. Patchy cloud will develop through the day but it will remain dry with sunny spells for all areas. A gentle westerly breeze.Max temp 15-18°C (59-64°F)