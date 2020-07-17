Irish Rail removes passengers from trains for refusal to wear face masks

Irish Rail have removed three people from trains following their refusal to wear a face covering since their use became mandatory on public transport on Monday.

Anyone who is found to break the law can be fined or face a prison term.

It comes as the government works on regulations to also enforce the use of face coverings in all shops and retail settings to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Irish Rail’s Barry Kenny says there has been a high compliance rate since new laws came into force this week on public transport but issued a warning:

“Make no mistake – if you are going on and you’re one of these idiots, right, who is out there saying ‘you are infringing on my rights,’ we’re not.

There’s a law of the land there, and if our staff feel the need to get support from the security teams or the gardaí to go to enforcement, because we don’t want to be rowing with customers. As I say, educate, encourage, engage.”

Digital platforms

Ride-hailing app Free Now has called for the regulations making face masks compulsory on public transport to be extended to taxis.

It says the new rules fail to specifically state whether masks are mandatory in cabs, which is causing uncertainty for drivers and passengers.

This comes as social media platform Facebook makes a move to support the wearing of masks by introducing alerts at the top of its news feed to encourage people to wear them when social distancing is not possible.

Earlier today, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said gardaí would only be called to police the wearing of face masks in shops as a “last resort”, as groups representing retailers appealed for staff not to be the ones made to enforce the rules.