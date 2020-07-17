  • Home >
Man arrested following drug seizure worth €2.5 million in Dublin

Friday, July 17, 2020

A man in his 20s has been arrested by gardaí following the seizure of controlled drugs with an estimated street value of €2.5 million in Dublin yesterday.

Cannabis, MDMA, ketamine and ecstasy was seized by gardaí during a search at a house in Kingswood.

Drugs paraphernalia, including a drugs press, mixing machine, and weighing scales, was also discovered.

The arrest was made by gardaí attached to the Dublin Metropolitan Region West Divisional Drugs Unit this afternoon.

The man is currently detained in Ronanstown Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996. Investigations are ongoing.

