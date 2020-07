Two machine guns and a quantity of ammunition have been seized in Dublin’s north inner city.

They were discovered after gardaĆ­ searched a premise yesterday.

A 48-year-old man has been arrested and taken to Mountjoy Garda Station for questioning.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll says gardaĆ­ have an unrelenting determination to take lethal firearms off the streets of Ireland in its ongoing efforts to keep people safe.