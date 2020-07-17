Minister for Education faces backlash over Leaving Cert results delay

Leaving Certificate students are concerned that receiving their results three weeks later than usual will negatively impact the transition to third level.

Yesterday saw the announcement that calculated grades would be delayed until September 7th, three weeks later than usual due to difficulties posed by the Covid-19 crisis.

Luke Casserly of the Irish Secondary Students Union says students hoping to travel abroad to study in countries beyond the UK have been left without answers: “I know for a lot of those people, results had to be in before the end of August if they were to get their place in college.”

Anna Leahy, a Leaving Cert student in Wexford, says the delay makes it even harder to secure accommodation in time for the start of semester one:

A lot of my friends are very worried about accommodation because the window is so short, and they have many different universities for their top three on their CAO, so they’re not completely certain on where they’re going to be going.

Parent Pat O’Connor said the decision was “another blow to a student’s mental sense of well-being and confidence in the system.”

“It was an absolute shambles to cancel the Leaving Certificate because there was no plan B in place.”

Sinn Féin has formally requested that Minister for Education Norma Foley take questions around the knock-on impact the delay will have on finding accommodation and students wishing to study abroad.

The National Parents Council is concerned about the anxiety the delay will cause, but President Mai Fanning says they understand why the date was pushed back: “It’s not as simple a process as just the teachers and the school sending in their predictive grades. Those have to all be looked over, they have to be scrutinised.”

The founding president of the University of Limerick Dr Edward Walsh says the approach is the right one: “The result will be a reflection on their effort over two years rather than over two hours, and I think that’s much better.”

Maybe we may not see the Leaving Cert as we knew it, ever again, and that would be great.

Minister for Education Norma Foley says delaying Leaving Cert results was necessary to ensure the integrity of the calculated grades process.

She wished to “absolutely reassure students and parents the turnaround here and the release of results on the 7th of September is absolutely in line with the timeframe for the CAO and UCAS, and they have committed to that.”