  • Pedestrian injured following collision with a truck in Kerry

Pedestrian injured following collision with a truck in Kerry

Friday, July 17, 2020

The incident took place at Cleeney Roundabout in Killarney.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a woman in her 50s hit by a truck in Co Kerry.

The collision took place just after half eight on Friday morning at the Cleeney Roundabout in Killarney.

The pedestrian has since been taken to Cork University Hospital with what are believed to be serious injuries.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Cleeney Roundabout area of Killarney around the time of the incident, particular road users with camera footage, to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064-667 1160.

