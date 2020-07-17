Property Focus with June Doran Properties

Constructed in 2009 this is a spectacular house on a large site of 1.7 acres, with separate paddock area with gated access from the public road, giving scope for many uses Internally there is c.3800 Square Feet of generous living space. On entering the dwelling you are immediately greeted with a large hallway with a bespoke “open arm” staircase, and tiled flooring. To the left there is a large kitchen/dining room with a conservatory at the lower end, which has French Doors leading out to a raised stone patio. The kitchen is fitted out with country style units and granite worktops. Just off the kitchen, there is a large utility room, storage room, and a shower room, which is tiled floor to ceiling. The sitting room is large and bright with an open fireplace. Also on the ground floor level, there is a double ensuite bedroom. Upstairs there are 3 double bedrooms, 1 of which are ensuite. the master bedroom has a large ensuite and walk-in wardrobe. Outside there is a large garden, which surrounds the house, a large garage, which is insulated. There is a separate paddock with its own entrance, which may be suitable for a site (subject to necessary planning permission), or, just as extra garden space. There is CCTV, electric gates and a host of attractive features at this property. to fully appreciate this property and all it has to offer, viewing is an absolute must. See this and more properties here .

Lovely Family Home on 1 Acre, Ballykeenan, Myshall, Carlow -Detached House – 3 Beds – 1 Bath

Asking Price: €275,000

Located just 1 mile off the N80 in Ballykeenan, just c.2 miles from Myshall Village, this lovely 3 bedroom bungalow is in pristine condition throughout, with a large mature and beautiful garden. The bungalow sits on a c. 1-acre site, down a short driveway, but hidden from the road, allowing for complete privacy. The dwelling comprises a wide entrance hall which leads into a spacious kitchen cum dining room, with double doors which lead into a cosy sitting room, there are 3 double bedrooms and a large family bathroom and large utility room. The house has recently been painted internally. Ballykeenan is within easy reach of Myshall, Ballon, Bunclody and just 20 minutes from Carlow Town and Carlow IT. The M9 is just 15 minutes away. Outside, the beautiful garden has is a wide variety of unusual trees and shrubs. such as, Ash, Oak, Beech, Chestnut, Hazel, Rowan, Genko Biloba, TulipTree, Eucalyptus, Flowering Cherry, Ceanothus, Acer, Willow, Japanese Maple, Bay and Whitethorn trees to name but a few, also, has many shrubs including Hydrangea, Wisteria and Lilac. The Orchard has apple, Damson, Pear, Crab Apple and Cherry trees. There is a large workshop to the rear, which is concrete block built with a corrugated roof, guttering and two large rain storage tanks, the garage measures 10m X 6m. This property must be viewed to be fully appreciated. Viewing by appointment only.

