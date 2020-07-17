Recent deaths in Carlow

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Dreelan, Newstown, Ardattin peacefully, at Killerig Nursing Home Grange, Co. Carlow, on 16 July. Sadly missed by his loving wife Peggy, son Michael, his nephew PJ who cared for him for so many years, grandchildren Luke, Tom and Sam, daughter in law Claire, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his sisters, brothers, brothers in law and sisters in law.

Funeral arriving to The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Ardattin, on Saturday for 2pm. Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Tullow Day Care Centre.