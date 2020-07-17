Spate of burglaries

By Elizabeth Lee

Gardaí across County Carlow are appealing for information after a series of burglaries on homes took place over the past few days.

A house, currently under construction, was broken into between 10am on Monday 13 July and 6.30pm on Tuesday. The house in Kilcloney, Borris, is believed to have been entered via an upstairs window. A number of items were taken from the house including a handsaw, a yellow Dewalt battery saw and a bolster chisel. Gardaí in Borris are investigating.

Their colleagues in Ballon are investigating the burglary of a domestic garage in Ravenswood, Bunclody. The garage door was forced open between 10am and 1.30pm on Wednesday 15 July when a ride-on lawn mower and a blue/grey men’s Giant racing bike were taken.

A house on Killeshin Road was targetted by thieves on the morning of Thursday 17 July, shortly after 9am. The home owner returned to find the patio door had been smashed. All rooms in the house had been ransacked and a small amount of cash was taken. Contact Gardaí in Carlow on 059 9136620 with any information.

