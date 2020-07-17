Staycationing in the west on the increase this summer

By Muireann Duffy

Huge increases in number of people searching for holiday homes in the west of the country.

Kerry has experienced a huge increase in the number of Irish people interest in taking a staycation there this year.

Sligo, Galway, Clare and Donegal were also popular destinations according to a survey by myhome.ie

Searches for Irish holiday homes are up 112% this year.

This is despite an extended period of bad whether, but things are set to improve, with Met Éireann forecasting a change in conditions this weekend.

Angela Keegan from myhome.ie outlines what places are attracting the most attention.

“Interest in Kerry is up again, over 100%, driven by Kenmare, Waterville etc. Sligo is also up.

“Galway is an interesting one, Roundstone is what appears in Galway. Kilkee is driving activity in Clare and then in Donegal you have Buncrana, Portnoo, Rossnowlagh, etc.”