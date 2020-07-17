Taste of Carlow initiative is a recipe for opportunity

By Elizabeth Lee

“A RECIPE for opportunity” is how cathaoirleach Tom O’Neill described a new strategy for the food and drink sectors in the county, which was published last week.

A Taste of County Carlow 2020-2025 will provide a blueprint for growth for those involved in the food and drink sector.

Its main aim is to encourage the production, processing, promotion and consumption of locally-produced food and drink so that Carlow can reach its full potential.

Rachel Doyle of the Arboretum Garden Centre in Leighlinbridge welcomed the plan, especially the training and advice aspects included in it.

Cllr O’Neill acknowledged Co Carlow’s “significant heritage in the food and drink sector”, while the council’s chief executive Kathleen Holohan said that the strategy provides a clear roadmap to support the development and promotion of this sector for the next five years.

She also thanked all of the industry members, agency stakeholders and the executive, particularly Maria Couchman, the economic development officer, who led the development of the strategy.

The plan takes into account a broad spectrum of Carlow food and drink stakeholders, while also accounting for economic and social trends, particularly considering the repercussions of the Covid-19 crisis.

The team behind the plan undertook research into food and drink production and promotion in Carlow, the business environment and the food experiences and activities for visitors to the county.

Funding for the plan will be provided annually by the Local Enterprise Office in Carlow County Council.

The strategy was developed in partnership with Carlow Tourism, Carlow County Development Partnership, IT Carlow, Carlow Local Community Development Committee, private industry interests and food and drink producers and stakeholders.