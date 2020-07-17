The council will not be televised

By Elizabeth Lee

LOCAL authority meetings will not be televised after a robust discussion about online streaming took place at the last gathering of Carlow County Council.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace had previously asked management to investigate the possibility of live-streaming the meetings, with senior executive officer Eamonn Brophy informing the local representatives of his findings last week. He said that apart from Dublin, Roscommon County Council ‒ a county with a similar population to Carlow ‒ was one of the few local authorities to live-stream its gatherings. He said that it cost about €10,000 to install cameras in the chamber, plus extra for upgrading microphones as well as the actual running costs of every meeting.

About 100 people tune into the meetings on a monthly basis, said Mr Brophy, but that doesn’t include the local media, who now watch proceedings from their own offices.

“You can’t put a price on democracy,” cllr Wallace replied, continuing that televising the councillors’ actions and decisions would be “good for accountability” and “avoiding media spin”.

“If you don’t want to be accountable, then don’t run for election and let someone else take your seat,” she asserted.

Cllr Brian O’Donoghue quipped that while his “people” would appreciate seeing him on telly, it was “outrageous” of cllr Wallace to imply that councillors didn’t want to be held accountable if they disagreed with meetings being streamed.

“No member of the council should accuse others of being afraid of transparency and accountability,” he insisted before asking cllr Wallace to withdraw her remarks.

Cllr William Paton asserted that “no councillor has anything to hide” anyway and conjectured that the streaming service would become more and more popular as it continued.

Cllr Fergal Browne said that the public elected the councillors in good faith and therefore trusted that they would make good decisions on their behalf.

Cllr Ken Murnane thought that it was a “ridiculous” amount of money for fewer than 100 people to view the meetings, while cathaoirleach Tom O’Neill pointed out that the money was not in the budget anyway.

Cllr Fintan Phelan was in the ‘aye’ camp, when he suggested that online streaming was the “way forward”, but cllrs Arthur McDonald and Michael Doran were strictly against the proposal. Cllr McDonald expressed his fear that a councillor might say something libellous and so have to apologise. Cllr Doran extrapolated that the councillors could actually “alienate” their constituents, while also creating ‘a disconnect’ with local reporters, who wouldn’t attend the meetings.

Cllr Wallace told cllr Doran that being televised could “put things into context” for the would-be viewers, while also handing councillors the power to “control their image”.

The councillors then voted against the proposal to televise their meetings.