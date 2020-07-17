US likely to withdraw extradition request for Dublin bitcoin hacker

The US authorities are likely to withdraw their extradition request for a Dublin computer hacker who stole over two million dollars in Bitcoin cryptocurrencies, a court has heard.

Conor Freeman (21) appeared before Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on Friday morning and affirmed guilty pleas to a number of charges under the theft and fraud act.

Freeman admits using his computer to steal the cryptocurrencies from his home at Glenageary Court, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin.

He was arrested at his home in May 2019 on foot of a warrant issued by US authorities. It was previously reported that his surrender was being sought on one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, four counts of aiding and abetting wire fraud and four counts of aiding and abetting aggravated identity theft.

If convicted in the US, Mr Freeman is facing up to 108 years in prison.

Paul Murray BL, defending, told the court that there was an expectation that because of his client’s co-operation with authorities here and in the US, the extradition request will be withdrawn.

On Friday morning Freeman pleaded guilty to seven charges, including one of knowingly engaging in the possession of the proceeds of crime, namely 142.75682712 Bitcoin

He further admits stealing €100,000 in cryptocurrency named polymath, Ethereum and “metal”, from Darran Marble on May 15, 2018.

He also pleaded guilty to stealing cryptocurrencies Ethereum, Litecoin, “Wax”, Omisego and LOCICoin, with an approximate value of $1,921,335, from Seth Sharpiro on May 16, 2018.

He further admits stealing Ethereum and Bitcoin with an approximate value of $167,622.22 from Micheal Templeman.

Finally Freeman has also entered guilty pleas to three counts of dishonestly operation of a computer at his face to make a gain on dates between May 15th and May 18th, 2018.

John Berry BL, prosecuting, told the court that the victims were residents of the US and some time was needed for the preparation of victim impact reports.

Judge Melanie Greally set a sentence date to November 16 next and remanded Freeman on continuing bail. The extradition matter is next before the High Court on October 12th next.