Visual reopens next week with new exhibition

By Elizabeth Lee

AFTER months of greyness and silence, the vast gallery spaces in Visual are finally reopening after the Covid-19 lockdown with an exciting exhibition that celebrates John Tyndall, the local physicist who discovered why the sky was blue.

The exhibition has been organised and curated by Carlow Arts Festival and Visual through their annual call-out for artists to submit works in an open competition.

Now, after months of judging, assessing and organising, the diverse body of works can be enjoyed by the public, both in person and online. With Visual set to reopen on Wednesday 23 July, visitors can enjoy the work from all the selected artists. The online tour is available on their websites as an alternative at www.visualcarlow.ie and www.carlowartsfestival.com for more.

It’s free to visit, but tickets must be booked in advance so that we can manage social distancing guidelines.

The exhibition, Artworks 2020, features artists who were invited to take inspiration from John Tyndall, the scientist from Leighlinbridge who discovered why the sky is blue. Tyndall is understood to be one of the founders of climate science and 2020 marks the bicentennial of his birth. The artists were therefore asked to consider the themes of climate and the natural environment.

Gathering a diverse selection of ideas from artists working nationally and internationally, The Sky is Blue presents work in film, painting, sculpture, new media and photography. Artworks 2020 celebrates contemporary visual art and its potential to engage a critical and heightening awareness of environmental change.

Selected artists include Chloe Brenan, Amber Broughton, Nuala Clarke, Helena Gorey, Paul Hallahan, Ramon Kassam, Vera Klute, Ruth Le Gear, Christine Mackey, Jonathan Mayhew, Stefana McClure, Siobhán McDonald, Sorca O’Farrell, Kiera O’Toole, Magnhild Opdøl, Helen Robbins, Ciara Roche, Emma Roche, Bernadette Tuite, Shipsides and Beggs Projects and Lee Welch.

There will be two awards for outstanding work: The Artworks Award, presented for the most outstanding work in any medium, and The Éigse Prize, presented for work by a recent graduate selected for the most outstanding work in any medium. These awards will be announced on 23 July.

Artworks 2020 was selected by Carlow Arts Festival director Jo Mangan, Visual artistic director and CEO Emma Lucy O’Brien and New York-based artist and activist Katie Holten.