Younity Church  event in Hanover Park

By Elizabeth Lee

MEMBERS of the Younity Church are hosting an event this Friday, 24 July, in Hanover Town Park, Carlow.

The Christian church group, based in Graiguecullen, usually host a fantastic family fun day in the park every year, which features a barbecue, live music, games and lots of goodies for the kids. Unfortunately, due to the Covid-19 restrictions, that’s not possible this summer, but they still want to spread their message of hope and love to the community.

“We want to pass on our positive message, to tell people that they’re not alone and that we can get through this together,” Jolly O’Rock, the main organiser told ***The Nationalist***. “These are hard times on people so we want to give something to the community.”

Thanks to Carlow Enterprise Board and several businesses around Carlow which sponsored their previous family events, the Younity members can hand out free snack bags to people who may need them.

They have about 100 parcels, which will include a nutritious sandwich, an energy or chocolate bar, a piece of fruit and a bottle of water. Their volley of young volunteers will be on hand to help out and play some music on Friday afternoon, so while there will be a warm atmosphere, Jolly is appealing to people to maintain social distance and abide by the Covid-19 regulations.

“Families are welcome, but please maintain social distancing,” smiled Jolly smiled.

The event will take place in Hanover Park, Carlow, this Friday from 5pm to 6pm.