2 more deaths and 21 new cases of Covid-19

By Kenneth Fox

Another 2 people with Covid 19 have died and there are 21 new confirmed cases in Ireland.

The Department of Health’s latest figures show the death toll has reached 1,753 and the total number of positive tests is 25, 750.

Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn is asking people not to organise or attend house parties.

He is urging people to wear a face covering when in shops or on public transport.

Meanwhile, some GPs say they’ve seen an increase in the number of people presenting with Covid-19 symptoms, requesting to be tested.

Dr Ray Walley has a practice in Dublin – he says people need to keep up the basics:

“This unfortunate event is going to be with us or the next few years so we need to learn. It’s all about reasserting the same message all the time.”

“Which is about social distancing, washing our hands, about cough etiquette and wearing a mask in a supermarket.”