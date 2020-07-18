Alice Mullins was a caring woman who loved TV and gardening

By Charlie Keegan

A PROFOUND sense of loss was felt recently as word spread of the passing of Alice Mullins (née Farrell), 42 Dereen Heights, Tullow Road, Carlow.

Born on 13 August 1952 to the late Patrick and Christina (née Roche) Farrell, Alice was third youngest of a large family.

She was educated at Tinryland National School before attending St Leo’s Convent secondary school.

Alice was a childminder for a number of Carlow families down through the years, in which capacity she was regarded as a family member, being a second mother to some. She minded children for the Walsh family, Park, Carlow and for the Kidd family, Maidenhead, Ballickmoyler, before returning to Ballybannon to care for her sick mother Christina, before her passing.

She cared for Ciara and Anthony Keating, Oak Park, children of Aisling and Anthony ‘Muckle’ Keating. She had a special friendship with the Keating family, attending school plays and rugby matches, school graduation and debs’ balls involving their children. The Keatings provided great support during Alice’s illness and at the time of her funeral. Alice enjoyed nothing more than spending an evening with the Keating family.

She also cared for her godson John Nangle, Dereen Heights, being there for his first day at school.

Alice married Donal Mullins from Chapelstown, Carlow in the Star of the Sea Church, Riverchapel, Courtown in August 1978. Courtown was something of a second home to Donal and Alice who, down the years, took many day trips to the Wexford seaside resort.

Their daughter Elaine was born in 1979. Sadly, their baby boy David did not survive beyond birth.

The couple first lived at Green Road, Carlow before moving to Dereen Heights in December 1981. In the following years, Alice went around to all her new neighbours, introducing herself and welcoming them to the estate.

Alice and Donal were a happy and united couple. Donal is well known in GAA circles as a member of Asca GAA Club and for many years as an umpire at football and hurling matches throughout the county.

Alice loved to watch the soaps on television. Every lunchtime, cup of tea in hand, she would sit down to watch the most recent episode of Home and Away.

She was a proud gardener, tending to her flowers in the front garden of the Mullins home. Alice also loved her word searches.

She was a caring and friendly woman who was always willing to lend a hand. Her neighbours knew if they needed anything they could call to her door, day or night, and she would help if she could. Everyone was most welcome in her home for a chat and a cup of tea.

An excellent cook, each November, Alice would make mouth-watering Christmas puddings for neighbours and friends. Her Christmas puddings were Alice’s culinary speciality.

She loved Halloween and Christmas because both occasions provided her with the opportunity to decorate the house. At these festive times she would have basins of sweets and goodies, including selection boxes and lollipops for children – even providing gluten-free sweets for one child.

Alice loved being surrounded by children. If there was a party, she would be found in one of two places: in the kitchen making sure everyone was being fed or with the children having fun.

“A lovely lady, out on her own” is how most people would describe Alice Mullins.

She was well known throughout the Carlow town, being a regular face in most shops. Daughter Elaine, at her workplace in Tesco, Carlow, has had many people approach here since her mother’s passing, relating stories of the kindness and generosity of Alice.

Alice remembered all her nieces’ and nephews’ birthdays, Communions, Confirmations, weddings and other important milestones, buying gifts for all of these occasions. It was a demonstration of her generous nature. Her favourite expression was “give us an auld hug”.

She was a great mother and wife and the Mullins home was warm and inviting. Alice was gentle and kind and before exams she would reassure Elaine, telling her that she could only do her best and that was good enough.

Alice was great friends with the late Anne Ramsbottom, a neighbour in Dereen Heights; they were as close as sisters. The two of them had great fun and spent a lot of time together, laughing all the time.

Alice was a diabetic for a number of years and a patient of St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, the Mater Hospital, Waterford University Hospital and Carlow’s District Hospital. She bore her illness with great dignity over the last three years. During her brief stays at home during her illness, Alice was cared for by Donal and Elaine as well as by her HSE carers, the Homecare Team, the public health nurse and the staff at Carlow Medical Centric Health.

The nurses at St Luke’s tended to Alice in her final days with tenderness, comfort and dignity. She passed peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday 25 May.

She was waked in Carpenter’s Funeral Home, Barrack Street, her funeral Mass being celebrated in the Church of the Holy Family, Askea, at which the celebrants were Fr Tom Little, PP, Askea-Bennekerry-Tinryland and Fr Tommy Dillon, CC.

During Mass, daughter Elaine expressed her thanks to everyone who had offered sympathy on their loss.

Following Mass, Alice was laid to rest in the Mullins family plot beside baby David in Tinryland Cemetery, with Fr Little reciting the final prayer at graveside.

As each day dawns

We think of you

As each night falls

We prayer for you

And throughout our lives

No matter where

In our hearts you will always be.