Childcare fees will ‘definitely go up’, according to creche owner

By Kenneth Fox

Parents are being warned to expect higher childcare fees, despite the Government saying they would reduce.

Earlier this week, Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman said costs would not be more than the average monthly mortgage payment.

However, providers say they will have to be increased due to higher overheads and more regulation.

Alice Walsh from Harcourt Creche in Dublin says she has been asking parents to book now for August and September.

“For the month of July, I can ease them all back but then when it comes to August I really do need to know who is coming back and who is not.”

“You know people are saying ‘I had a level of childcare set up while you were closed so I can kind of wing it for the month of July and August, so I can think about it in September'”.

“I need to know by August though who is coming back or not because we can’t operate on those reduced numbers.”

Ms. Walsh said in general the cost of providing childcare has gone up considerably.

“There is no doubt it will increase, we do require more staff but fees were going to go up anyway before Covid-19.

“With childcare you have regulations and ratios so the fees are definitely going to go up.”