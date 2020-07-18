Investigation ongoing after assault on Dublin binmen

By Kenneth Fox
Investigations are continuing after an assault on a binman in Dublin on Friday.
The incident was captured on video and circulated widely on social media.
The footage shows the driver of a bin lorry being pushed and verbally abused while his colleague was struck in the head.
Warning: the video contains explicit violence
It happened at a housing estate in Donaghmeade in north Co Dublin just after 10am Friday morning.
According to a Garda spokesperson “no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.”
The binmen worked for The City Bin Co. and they have since released a statement regarding the incident.