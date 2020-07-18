Investigation ongoing after assault on Dublin binmen

Saturday, July 18, 2020

By Kenneth Fox

Investigations are continuing after an assault on a binman in Dublin on Friday.

The incident was captured on video and circulated widely on social media.

The footage shows the driver of a bin lorry being pushed and verbally abused while his colleague was struck in the head.

Warning: the video contains explicit violence

It happened at a housing estate in Donaghmeade in north Co Dublin just after 10am Friday morning.

According to a Garda spokesperson “no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.”

The binmen worked for The City Bin Co. and they have since released a statement regarding the incident.

