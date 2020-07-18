Recent deaths in Carlow

The death has occurred of Breda Kealy (née Morrissey) of Ballyglisheen, Borris, Carlow

at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, surrounded by her loving family on 17 July. Sadly missed by her loving husband Pat, sons Christopher, Michael and Patrick, daughters Siobhan, Bridget and Estella, sister Mary (Fogarty) and brother Moling, her 18 grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral to arrive at St Patrick’s Church, Ballymurphy, for requiem Mass at 11am on Monday followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Friends of St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

The death has occurred of Con Meagher late of Carlow town, Palmerstown, Dublin 20, and Foilduff, Rearcross, Co. Tipperary on 18 July. Con passed away peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of The Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow.

Beloved husband of Josephine, devoted and loving father of Joe and Rachel, adored grandfather of Saoirse, Áine, Caoimhe, Eilís and Róisín.

Con will be forever missed by his loving wife, children, grandchildren, daughter-in-law Bríd, son-in-law Patrick, brother Frank, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, family and friends.

Con’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. However, due to the current situation, all funeral arrangements will be private.

Con’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, online streaming service on Monday, at 11.30am, by using the following link http://www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/.

Con’s burial will take place in Palmerstown Cemetery, Dublin.