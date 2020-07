Two men are due in court in Cork tomorrow 55,000 euro worth of cocaine was seized in the city yesterday.

Gardaí searched two houses and a car after watching a large drug deal in the Ballincollig area.

During the searches, cocaine (pending analysis), and a number of other items relating to the sale and supply of drugs were seized.

Two men in their forties were arrested in connection with the raids.

They’re set to appear before Cork District Court at noon tomorrow.