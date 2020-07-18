Weekend round-up

Friday, July 17, 2020

The former Pennys site at Hanover, Carlow
Photo: Thomas Nolan Photography.

It was another busy week of news in Carlow from money matters to Covid-19.

Carlow could soon see substanial investment following the granting of planning permission to revamp the old Penneys store at Kennedy Avenue.

Carlow County Council will have to stump up close to €300,000 for a tax bill at Visual in Carlow.

The past week has also been confirmation that Covid-19 is not going anywhere anytime soon. Old Leighlin GFC confirmed on Thursday evening that one of its players had tested positive for Covid-19.

Carlow born nurse Maria Townsend who survived Covid-19 also warned people not to become complacent.

Finally, there mighty read from the past about a vicious dispute at the Carlow sugar factory which turned neighbour against neighbour.

 

 

Filed under: ,

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Carlow cycling group meeting takes place on Monday

Saturday, 18/07/20 - 9:49am

Recent deaths in Carlow

Friday, 17/07/20 - 8:45pm

Latest Covid-19 cases

Friday, 17/07/20 - 7:55pm

Similar Articles

Recent deaths in Carlow

Friday, 17/07/20 - 8:45pm

Latest Covid-19 cases

Friday, 17/07/20 - 7:55pm

Carlow club player tests positive for Covid-19

Friday, 17/07/20 - 11:38am