Weekend round-up

It was another busy week of news in Carlow from money matters to Covid-19.

Carlow could soon see substanial investment following the granting of planning permission to revamp the old Penneys store at Kennedy Avenue.

Carlow County Council will have to stump up close to €300,000 for a tax bill at Visual in Carlow.

The past week has also been confirmation that Covid-19 is not going anywhere anytime soon. Old Leighlin GFC confirmed on Thursday evening that one of its players had tested positive for Covid-19.

Carlow born nurse Maria Townsend who survived Covid-19 also warned people not to become complacent.

Finally, there mighty read from the past about a vicious dispute at the Carlow sugar factory which turned neighbour against neighbour.