Recent deaths in Carlow

Sunday, July 19, 2020

The late Marian Pender

Marian Pender of Ballybannon, Carlow 17 July at her home. Youngest daughter of the late Thomas and Brigid Pender and sister of the late Michael. Sadly missed by her brothers Tony, Dan and Tom, sisters Alice, Margaret, Phyllis, Tess, Rose and Pauline, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives and friends.

Owing to the goernment guidelines where a maximum of 50 applies a private family funeral will take place for Marian on Tuesday at 11am in St Joseph’s Church, Tinryland after which Marian will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

