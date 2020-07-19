Carlow has highest rate of psychiatric admissions in Ireland

County Carlow had the highest rate of psychiatric admissions according to recently released figures.

In 2019, Carlow had the highest rate of admissions per head of population for all diagnoses, at 454.9 per 100,000 total population. This is according to The National Psychiatric Inpatient Reporting System (NPIRS) Activities Report 2019.

Monaghan had the lowest rate of all admissions, at 175.9 per 100,000.

Digging down into the figures, Carlow had the highest rate of first time admissions at 168.6 per 100,000 total population.

Carlow also had the third highest rate for admissions for depressive disorders at 144.00 per 100,00. Mayo had the highest rate of all admissions for depressive disorders, at 202.3 per 100,000.

Overall, the figures show that nationally the number and duration of psychiatric stays has declined in the last 10 years. Admissions to Irish psychiatric units and hospitals are down from 17,000 in 2018 to 16,710 in 2019. The average stay has reduced from 82.7 days in 2010 to 64.2 days in 2019.

The 16,710 admissions nationally in 2019 broke down as as follows: