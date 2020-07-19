Cool clothes to wear on your staycation!

By Edel Jackson

Dear Style Counsel,

I’m 19 years’ old and am going on holidays with my family to a beachside house this summer. We were supposed to be going to Italy and now I’m at a loss of what to pack. We will be going out for nice coffees during the day and usually dinner every night. It’s not usually dressy but I want some cool pieces so I look good but not too done.

I love Carlow girl Ella Purser’s my-mirror-and-me Instagram page. Ella is a similar age to yourself and always has fabulous looks on her page. She’s currently obsessed with Zara and puts together really cool but totally affordable looks and a lot of them would work really well for your hols.

Other style inspirations for you are Emma Louise Connolly @emmalouiseconnolly and Laure Ballen @gypsea-lust. Both have a cool girl vibe with really casual easy looks. Hailey Baldwin is also a great style inspiration as she literally throws on a sweater, a pair of shorts, trainers and some really cool earrings and she’s done.

I found some great pieces in Miss Selfridge. I love these two dresses which can be styled with hi-tops, trainers or sandals. Denim shorts can be styled with any of the tee-shirts, sweaters, blouses or the cardi and teamed with Adidas socks and any trainers/hi tops.

Athleisure is another great look. I love this pic of Emma Louise Connolly. Irish weather is very changeable so maybe some days you’ll have to swap your shorts for sports leggings and a raincoat, and this is a great look. Get yourself some really nice earrings or layered necklaces or anything you think can be your signature pieces, add colour (I adore a bit of neon) and basically look and feel comfortable in your individual pieces!