Ecological project welcomed

CARLOW County Council has signed up to become involved in the All-Ireland Pollinator Plan, a council/community strategy to encourage the growth of birds, bees and butterflies across Ireland’s towns, cities and rural areas. The councillors received the information about the plan warmly, citing how beneficial it would be to have wild areas of flowers and lawns in the towns.

The organisers behind the plan provided information on a diverse range of actions for councils such as Carlow’s to adapt. There are instructions for each action, suggestions for where it might be applied, which staff could assist and a pollinator-friendly planting code.

Cllr Michael Doran, no doubt mindful of the award-winning village of Leighlinbridge, said that the organisation should tie-in more with the Tidy Towns, while cllr Charlie Murphy was amused by some of the recommendations for farmers. He said there was a time when farmers regarded weeds as “the enemy”, while fellow farmer cllr Tommy Kinsella was equally amused to see that farmers were encouraged to let their fields get wet and boggy to encourage ecosystems.

Cllr Fintan Phelan said that residents in towns should be informed if grassy areas are to be left wild, while cllr Andrea Dalton reflected that “during the lockdown, the bees were the happiest” because biodiversity flourished.

Director of services Padraig O’Gorman said that it was all about balance between the “beautification” of towns and not letting them get “too wild and unkempt”.