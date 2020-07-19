Have your say on Carlow’s litter plan

By Elizabeth Lee

BINS overflowing, footpaths destroyed with dog dirt and the perennial surge of fly-tipping around rural Carlow were just some of the problems mentioned when a new litter management plan was discussed at the July meeting of the county council.

The local authority is currently preparing a litter management plan for 2021-23 and the environmental department is looking for input from the public, seeking their ideas for innovative ways to tackle the surge of littering. At the local authority meeting, several members expressed their disgust at the amount of dog fouling on footpaths and how bins around Carlow town, in particular, were overflowing.

If you have any suggestions on how the council could tackle the problems of littering, email [email protected] before 31 July.