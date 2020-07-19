Michael Rea was a true gentleman and gifted craftsman

By Charlie Keegan

MICHAEL Rea Snr, Boherduff, Newtown, Bagenalstown, Co Carlow passed away peacefully at his home on Friday 12 June following a long and dignified battle with a serious illness.

Born on 17 December 1941, Michael’s health issues began at an early age. He had a lung removed at the age of 12 and his family was told he would be lucky to reach 16. But he defied the medics and lived to be 78. Michael had enjoyed a very good quality of life up to 2018, when his health declined dramatically.

Michael was married to the former Helen Coogan from Ballywilliamroe, Bagenalstown. They wed in St Andrew’s Parish Church, Bagenalstown and would have celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary on Monday 6 July.

In a lovely eulogy to his dad at Michael’s funeral Mass in St Andrew’s Parish Church on Sunday 14 June, his eldest son Jarlath said that the word ‘gentleman’ kept coming up when people spoke of Michael in the days following his death. “And that’s what Dad was, a true gentleman”, Jarlath continued.

He went on to say that his dad had nothing but kind words for everyone he knew.

During his lifetime, Michael was known as a man “who could fix things”. He was a great man with his hands and left his mark in that regard – “a lot of people said only for him their houses would have fallen down”.

Jarlath said his father started his working life as a welder during the early 1960s with Keenan’s of Bagenalstown, the structural steel manufacturers on Station Road. He then went into private enterprise with his brothers John and Patsy when opening Rea Brothers Garage in Old Leighlin.

Jarlath said: “He worked on engines and was an expert panel beater. I remember, over the years, looking at crashed cars he worked on and when he was finished you wouldn’t have known the vehicles had any damage caused to them at all.”

The Rea family lived at Barrett Street, Bagenalstown for 30 years and Michael plumbed the house. “Over the years, he plumbed so many other houses, too,” said Jarlath.

Michael and Helen later moved to Boherduff. Michael loved the countryside and renovated the beautiful cottage that was to become their home for the next 24 years. “So many people admired the work he carried out on the house – he was very proud of his home,” added Jarlath.

He said that they had been very lucky to have had Michael for 78 years, given his health problems, expressing his appreciation to Rosie Dooley, “who looked after Mam and Dad over the years when Michael took ill”. Jarlath also thanked his sisters Anne Marie and Audrey, who also looked after their parents so well. He said that Audrey had stayed for months at a time when the need was greatest.

Jarlath said Michael loved when his grandchildren called. “He was always interested in how they were getting on with their careers, examinations and life in general.”

He said that when their son Michael died in March 2015 at the age of 46 following an illness, it took a great toll on Michael Snr and Helen, adding: “They never got over it.”

He spoke of the wonderful relationship between his dad and mam, which extended over 54 years of married life. “In sickness and in health, Mam was so true – she was his rock and he loved her so much.” Theirs was a union of deep and abiding love.

Jarlath went on to thank everyone who called to the Rea home to offer their sympathy, to the people who phoned, sent text messages and inserted condolences on RIP.ie. He thanked his parents’ relatives, their neighbours in Boherduff and good friends, who thought so much of Michael. And he also thanked the people who brought food to their home.

He paid a word of heartfelt thanks to the nurses of the Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team “who cared and looked after Dad so well – Lisa, Imelda, Anne, Mary, Susan, Catherina and Ashling. We can never repay you for that”. Dr Brendan Coffey, who was Michael’s GP for 40 years, and Dr Pascal O’Dea (both Bagenalstown) were thanked for their care for Michael and the dignified manner in which they treated him.

There were also words of thanks for Fr Declan Foley, PP, Bagenalstown, “who called to see Dad and prayed with him during some difficult times over the years”.

Jarlath further thanked Liam and Paul from Seamus Somers Undertakers for their professionalism and kindness at a time of great loss.

Jarlath concluded: “I am so proud you were my Dad and we are all going to miss you more than you ever know.”

Following Mass, restricted under government health regulations, Michael was laid to rest in the local Cemetery of the Assumption, with Fr Foley reciting the final words at the graveside.

Michael is survived by his wife Helen, sons Jarlath (Borris) and Seán (Tralee, Co Kerry), daughters Audrey Small (Cork) and Anne-Marie Monahan (Bagenalstown), grandchildren Shannen, James, Dylan, John, Eoin and Kyle, sons-in-law Jimmy and Eddie, daughters-in-law Mary and Catriona, brother Patsy (Dunleckney, Bagenalstown), sister Margaret Roberts (Wales), nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and his circle of friends.

A celebration of Michael Rea’s life will take place at a later date.